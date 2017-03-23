Buster’s Dog House: Help Kaito Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Kaito find a brand new home!
At 1 years old, Kaito is a male, neutered shelter dog and can be adopted for a $160 fee!
Kaito is full of surprises, but he’s also oh-so lovable. He may not always need a lot of exercise, but he will need a patient owner who loves him for who he is – a fun-loving goofball!
He’s ready to enjoy life with you!
Kaito is a smart boy who already knows “sit,” and he is very food-motivated so teaching him more should be a breeze! Kaito is very people-oriented, and he likes to give kisses! He would prefer a home without small children.
Learn more about Kaito here and watch the video above!