Becky G Promises ‘Power Rangers’ Fans The Movie Will Not Disappoint

The Power Rangers movie is bound to satisfy fans of the original franchise and bring on new fans. With a diverse cast, eye-popping action and signature Power Rangers catchphrases, this is a film you don’t want to miss. I sat down with the Rangers to discuss this reboot and what it felt like watching the movie for the first time.

Becky G explains that the cast also grew up with the Rangers as well and this is their “baby” as well — so the film is in good hands. Check out the interview above. The Power Rangers is a fun movie in theaters everywhere Friday.

