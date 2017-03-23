Entertainment News
Becky G Promises 'Power Rangers' Fans The Movie Will Not Disappoint

Check out the interview with the cast.

radionowindy Staff
The Power Rangers movie is bound to satisfy fans of the original franchise and bring on new fans. With a diverse cast, eye-popping action and signature Power Rangers catchphrases, this is a film you don’t want to miss. I sat down with the Rangers to discuss this reboot and what it felt like watching the movie for the first time.

Becky G explains that the cast also grew up with the Rangers as well and this is their “baby” as well — so the film is in good hands. Check out the interview above. The Power Rangers is a fun movie in theaters everywhere Friday.

