WATCH: Beyonce Surprises Fan With Stage 4 Cancer With Facetime Call

Houston high school student Ebony Banks, who has stage four cancer, had her dream came true yesterday when she received a FaceTime call from her hero, Beyoncé. Earlier this month, the school district held a special early graduation ceremony for Ebony, whose nickname is “Ebob,” in the hospital. And as the ultimate graduation present, Ebony’s friends and classmates created the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE on social media so that she could meet with Beyoncé in an effort to help make one of her biggest dreams come true.

Beyoncé facetiming with Ebony, a fan with a rare cancer disease whose last wish was to see Beyoncé. ❤️️💙 pic.twitter.com/pCkGzF4feZ — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 22, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: