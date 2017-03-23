The Joe and Alex Show
WATCH: Beyonce Surprises Fan With Stage 4 Cancer With Facetime Call

yoalexrapz
Houston high school student Ebony Banks, who has stage four cancer, had her dream came true yesterday when she received a FaceTime call from her hero, Beyoncé. Earlier this month, the school district held a special early graduation ceremony for Ebony, whose nickname is “Ebob,” in the hospital. And as the ultimate graduation present, Ebony’s friends and classmates created the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE on social media so that she could meet with Beyoncé in an effort to help make one of her biggest dreams come true.

