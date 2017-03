Charlie Puth revealed on Twitter how he dumped his first-ever girlfriend. They were in 6th grade and everything was going good until he decided to end things by passing his girlfriend a Post-It to say they were over.

Confession: I broke up with my first ever girlfriend on a Post It note in English class in 6th grade. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) March 19, 2017

