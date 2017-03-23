Dummy of The Day 3/23/17 – High School Football Coach Shows Players His Wiener In A Hot Dog Bun

High School Football coach Jim Sharkey is currently on paid suspension after allegations that he exposed himself to some students last summer while he was grilling hot dogs at a leadership camp. Sharkey stands accused of putting his penis into one of the hot dog buns before saying, “You think that is a big dog – take a look at this.”

Here is the coaching doing a video interview about his team

