Dummy of the Day
Home > Dummy Of The Day

Dummy of The Day 3/23/17 – High School Football Coach Shows Players His Wiener In A Hot Dog Bun

Eliott King
Leave a comment

High School Football coach Jim Sharkey is currently on paid suspension after allegations that he exposed himself to some students last summer while he was grilling hot dogs at a leadership camp. Sharkey stands accused of putting his penis into one of the hot dog buns before saying, “You think that is a big dog – take a look at this.”

Here is the coaching doing a video interview about his team

Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio
Snapchat – JoePeshRadio
Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio
Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio
Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Source: Complex

DAY , dummy , Hotdog , joe , Joe and Alex Show , morning show , of , Pesh , the , the joe and alex show , weiner

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 2 weeks ago
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 1 month ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 1 month ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 2 months ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 2 months ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 4 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 4 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 5 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 5 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 5 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 5 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 5 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 5 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 5 months ago
Playlist