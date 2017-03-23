Would you see Beauty and The Beast like this?

Eliott King
One of the most anticipated movies so far in 2017 is Beauty and The Beast.  People are excited to see the live action remake to the Disney classic.  But would you see it in 4DX?  You can feel some of the fog, your chair shakes and moves as they dance or Belle is running away from wolves.  You can even smell, yes SMELL the rose.  I’m not sure I want to smell what Beast is smelling like unless they have Axe body spray for Beasts! Plus movies these days are already expensive so this experience probably will cost a $1,000 for a family outing.  What do you think?

