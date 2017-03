Selena Gomez is the latest Vogue cover girl. She gets candid about her career and personal life in her interview. She even did Vogue’s “73 Questions” video. In the video, Selena says one hobby she would want to pick up is “learning new languages” and her favorite candy is Twizzlers. Selena also loves blasting “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars in her car and the best song to run around town to is “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey.



