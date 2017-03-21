Controversial Conservative Personality Tomi Lahren Suspended After Saying She’s Pro-Choice

Rising conservative star Tomi Lahren surprised her fans and adversaries alike last Friday after she voiced her support for abortion rights during an appearance on The View. Many of her conservative supporters were quick to voice their outrage, with some claiming they now planned to boycott her — and as of yesterday, multi

ple sources report that her show on Conservative news source The Blaze has been suspended this week, allegedly as a result of the backlash. n response, founder of The Blaze Glenn Beck addressed the controversy during his radio show on Monday, saying that he disagrees with Tomi but that he wouldn’t stop someone from working at his company if they were pro-choice. He said: “First of all, we have a whole bunch of different kinds of people that work here…If you’re pro-choice, you can have a job at The Blaze,” he said. “I would disagree that you’re a hypocrite if you want limited government and yet you want the government to protect life of the unborn. It’s very, very clear. But it takes intellectual honesty, and it takes a willingness to actually think these things through and to do more than just read Twitter or Facebook to get your news and your political opinions.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: