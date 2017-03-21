(Viral Video) “The Dancing Deputy” Cop Busts A Move At Game

A Saginaw, Michigan deputy was caught on camera at the Saginaw Spirit game last week dancing with some kids. She’s now being called “the dancing deputy.” She said, “When the dance cam came on me I just couldn’t stop so I just started from there and kids started coming along and dancing with me.” In the video, you can see her showing off some classic dance moves such as the “sprinkler” and the “running man.” The deputy said, “It’s very important for the public to know we’re human, too, and we make mistakes and we also like to have fun and we’re part of the community like they are. So, it’s important they see that and it’s why I do what I do.”

Source: nbc2

