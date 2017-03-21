The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show

(Viral Video) “The Dancing Deputy” Cop Busts A Move At Game

joepesh
Leave a comment

A Saginaw, Michigan deputy was caught on camera at the Saginaw Spirit game last week dancing with some kids. She’s now being called “the dancing deputy.” She said, “When the dance cam came on me I just couldn’t stop so I just started from there and kids started coming along and dancing with me.” In the video, you can see her showing off some classic dance moves such as the “sprinkler” and the “running man.” The deputy said, “It’s very important for the public to know we’re human, too, and we make mistakes and we also like to have fun and we’re part of the community like they are. So, it’s important they see that and it’s why I do what I do.”

Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio
Snapchat – JoePeshRadio
Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio
Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio
Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

 

Source: nbc2

COP , dancing , Joe and Alex Show , Joe Pesh , the joe and alex show , video , viral

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 2 weeks ago
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 1 month ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 1 month ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 2 months ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 2 months ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 4 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 4 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 4 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 4 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 5 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 5 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 5 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 5 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 5 months ago
Playlist