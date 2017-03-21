Get This Perfume For The Crazy Cat Lady In Your Life

A New York fragrance company has created a perfume for the CRAZY CAT LADY in your life. They say that the new perfume that took 15 years to make smells like baby kittens. The new perfume is available in a wide variety of products, from sprays and roll-ons, to shower gels and body lotions. Prices range from a $3 sampler to $39.50 for the 4 oz. cologne spray.

Source: ajc.com

