Dummy of The Day 3/21/17 | Man Uses Lightsaber To Stop Stepdaughter From Attacking Him With Knifes

A man in South Carolina used the force to stop his stepdaughter from hurting him in a fight. The girl became mad at her stepdad and grabbed two knifes and tried to attack him. The Stepdad grabbed his lightsaber that was nearby and was able to defended himself from her attempted stabbings. Cops arrived and arrested the stepdaughter.

Check out some more of my favorite light saber fight videos.

Light Saber Kid

Jedi Chipmunks

Star Wars Bears

Jedi Cats

Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Source: NYDailyNews

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: