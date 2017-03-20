Don’t Miss Out On Your Free Ice Cream Cone (TODAY ONLY)

#FreeConeDay is today! Say hello to summer on the #FirstDayofSpring 3/20, w/ 1 free small vanilla cone. Donations accepted for @CMNHospitals pic.twitter.com/lAlvcE5nZ3 — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 20, 2017

The free soft serve cones are available while supplies last with a limit of one cone per person. You can donate to Children’s Miracle Network while they are getting their free cones. According to Dairy Queen, last year’s giveaway raised $200,000 to fund healthcare needs. In the last 32 years, Dairy Queen has raised more than $120 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in local communities.

