“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, “Kim D,” is at the center of a double murder investigation after two bodies were found in Kim D’s burned out Audi in Paterson, New Jersey, on Friday. The men had been shot in the head and burned beyond recognition.

The vehicle belongs to her adult son, Chris, who lent it to a friend last week while he was out of town. No one had heard from the friend on Friday when firefighters discovered the car on fire.

