Shaquille O’Neal Says “Earth Is Flat, Matter Of Fact It’s A Square”

Legendary basketball star, Shaquille O’Neal, thinks the Earth is flat. The Hall of Famer was discussing the theory last month after Cleveland Cavaliers guard, Kyrie Irving, made a similar claim during an interview before the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Shaq defended Irving, saying: ‘It’s true. The Earth is flat. The Earth is flat.’ He then referred to inaccurate things taught about Christopher Columbus in schools in an attempt to strengthen his flat-Earth theory. He said, ‘Listen, there are three ways to manipulate the mind – what you read, what you see and what you hear. In school, first thing they teach us is, “Oh, Columbus discovered America”… So, listen, I drive from coast to coast, and this blank is flat to me. I drive from Florida to California all the time, and it’s flat to me.’ He said, ‘We’ve seen the Earth from satellite imagery. Satellite imagery could be drawn and made up. I’m just saying when I drive from Florida to New York; flat. New York to Seattle; flat. Seattle down to LA; flat. LA back to Florida; flat. Matter of fact, it’s a square. That’s what it is.’ It is unclear whether or not Shaq was serious, or if he was trolling his listeners.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: