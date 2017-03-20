Monopoly Is Getting Rid Of The Thimble, Boot And Wheelbarrow And Replacing It With

Has anyone ever completed a game of Monopoly? My family just got into a big fight and quit playing. Monopoly announced that after 4.6 million people from 146 countries voted they’re replacing the Thimble, Boot and Wheelbarrow with a T-Rex, Penguin and Rubber Ducky.

BREAKING: Monopoly replacing thimble, wheelbarrow and boot with penguin, rubber ducky and Tyrannosaurus rex. Story: https://t.co/edaHQpQMDe pic.twitter.com/MmrwL3j8w6 — AP Eastern U.S. (@APEastRegion) March 17, 2017

Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: