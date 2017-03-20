Monopoly Is Getting Rid Of The Thimble, Boot And Wheelbarrow And Replacing It With

Has anyone ever completed a game of Monopoly? My family just got into a big fight and quit playing. Monopoly announced that after 4.6 million people from 146 countries voted they’re replacing the Thimble, Boot and Wheelbarrow with a T-Rex, Penguin and Rubber Ducky.
