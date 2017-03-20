The Joe and Alex Show
Dummy of The Day 3/20/17 Indy Woman Assaults Mom With McDonald’s Cheeseburger

joepesh
What a waste of a perfectly good cheeseburger. Police were called to McDonald’s near 21st and Shadeland Ave after a daughter assaulted her mom with a cheeseburger around 12:20 p.m on Sunday.  When police arrived, they found the mom battered and covered in ketchup, mustard and pickles. She told police that her daughter was arguing with her and “wanted her to die.”She took her granddaughter inside the McDonald’s and was assaulted when she returned to the car. Police are still looking for the daughter after she drove off in another car. The mother was treated for minor injuries and is expected to be fine.

Source: Fox 59

