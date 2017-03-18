Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection

Entertainment News
Blac Chyna’s Latest Comments About Rob Kardashian Have Us Utterly Confused

Seriously, what is going on?

Bella Ramalho
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Blac Chyna is the latest cover girl for Cosmopolitan, and opened up to the magazine about her tabloid-dominating relationship with Rob Kardashian. Amidst reports that the couple have called it quits, her interview seems to leave quite a bit of hope that two will end up together after all.

She told the magazine that she and Rob are in it for the long haul despite the multiple reports that the two are done for good. “I feel like every person who’s in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs,” she said. “Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it’s fake. I’m in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms.” So…does that mean she still has Kris Jenner on speed dial?

She continued, “I feel like everything isn’t going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier.” She also brought up their daughter as a clear reason to stay together, “We also have Dream. So we’re looking at the bigger picture. We have a whole other human being that looks up to us, so we have to make sure she’s taken care of.”

In related news, People reported that Blac Chyna and their daughter Dream attended Rob’s 30th birthday party on Friday. While an insider claimed Chyna was there for the publicity, saying, “Blac Chyna was there, because they filmed it.”

SOURCE: Cosmopolitan

Blac Chyna , Rob Kardashian

