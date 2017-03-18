The Joe and Alex Show
Trending
Home > The Joe And Alex Show

Bring On The Binge Watching This Weekend! Netflix Has Introduced The “Skip Intro” Button.

joepesh
Leave a comment

I’m proud to admit that I’ve spent a lot of my free time on the couch or curled up in bed Binge Watching some of my favorite shows on Netflix like House of Cards, Orange Is The New Black, Break Bad and the list goes on and on. One thing that would get annoying was trying to skip past the 1-2 minute intros for most of these shows. But all that has changed because some genius at Netflix has made the world a better place by creating the “Skip Intro” Button!

The Top Shows I Binge Watch On Netflix Are

BREAKING BAD

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK

HOUSE OF CARDS

NARCOS 

Got any recommendations of what I should Binge Watch next? 

Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio
Snapchat – JoePeshRadio
Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio
Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio
Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

 

 

 

 

 

source: CNN

 

Button , joe , Joe and Alex Show , Netflix , Pesh , Skip , the joe and alex show , Trending

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 1 week ago
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 1 month ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 1 month ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 2 months ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 2 months ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 4 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 4 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 4 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 4 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 4 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 5 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 5 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 5 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 5 months ago
Playlist