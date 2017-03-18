Bring On The Binge Watching This Weekend! Netflix Has Introduced The “Skip Intro” Button.

I’m proud to admit that I’ve spent a lot of my free time on the couch or curled up in bed Binge Watching some of my favorite shows on Netflix like House of Cards, Orange Is The New Black, Break Bad and the list goes on and on. One thing that would get annoying was trying to skip past the 1-2 minute intros for most of these shows. But all that has changed because some genius at Netflix has made the world a better place by creating the “Skip Intro” Button!

The Top Shows I Binge Watch On Netflix Are

BREAKING BAD

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK

HOUSE OF CARDS

NARCOS

Got any recommendations of what I should Binge Watch next?

