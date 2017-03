Tom Crean is out as Indiana’s basketball coach after nine seasons.

Crean took over the program in 2008 and had a 166-135 record, which is the second-worst winning percentage among Hoosiers head coaches to coach at least 100 games. And while he led the Hoosiers to the Sweet 16 three times, they have not made it to the NCAA tournament twice in the past four seasons, including this season.

