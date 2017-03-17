The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show

PODCAST: Cierra Met Her Fiance While He Was Engaged To Another Woman!

joepesh
Leave a comment

Cierra called into The Joe and Alex Show today and revealed that she met her now fiancé while he was ENGAGED TO ANOTHER WOMAN in Vegas. He was on his Bachelor party and he told her when he saw her he felt like “he had been sleepwalking and had finally woken up”. After she came back home to Indy, he went home, booked a flight to see her while his fiancé was sleeping and flew to see her the very next day. He moved across the country to be with her 5 months later and now they’re engaged. Alex says it was meant to be and since he wasn’t married YET it’s true love and it’s ok. Joe thinks she’s a terrible person.

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio
Snapchat – JoePeshRadio
Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio
Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio
Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

alex , Joe and Alex Show , Joe Pesh , podcast , the joe and alex show

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 1 week ago
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 1 month ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 1 month ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 2 months ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 2 months ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 4 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 4 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 4 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 4 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 4 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 4 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 5 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 5 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 5 months ago
Playlist