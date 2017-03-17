PODCAST: Cierra Met Her Fiance While He Was Engaged To Another Woman!

Cierra called into The Joe and Alex Show today and revealed that she met her now fiancé while he was ENGAGED TO ANOTHER WOMAN in Vegas. He was on his Bachelor party and he told her when he saw her he felt like “he had been sleepwalking and had finally woken up”. After she came back home to Indy, he went home, booked a flight to see her while his fiancé was sleeping and flew to see her the very next day. He moved across the country to be with her 5 months later and now they’re engaged. Alex says it was meant to be and since he wasn’t married YET it’s true love and it’s ok. Joe thinks she’s a terrible person.

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: