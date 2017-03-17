Dummy of The Day 3/17/17 Man Steals Street Sweeper And Leads Police On 10 Mile High Speed Chase

Today’s Dummy of The Day blows my mind. A guy in oregon tried to make a clean getaway by stealing a street sweeper and leading police on a high speed chase that reach speeds of 65 mph and went on for 10 miles. Police finally ended it by using spike strips. He was arrested and charged with auto theft and eluding police.
source: KGW News
