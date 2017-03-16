(LISTEN HERE) Ask Alex: Cassandra wants to quit her high paying bank job of 14 years to work at Mcdonalds

On today’s Ask Alex Cassandra called in and told Joe and Alex how she wants to quit her high paying bank job of 14 years to work at McDonalds because she wants less stress. She’s the main breadwinner right now in her household and her family would have to cutback a lot and even downsize their home for her to do this. Her husband says working in fast food is not a career and doesn’t support her decision at all. They also have two pre-teens. Do you agree she should do what will make her happy or side with the husband?

