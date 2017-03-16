Buster’s Dog House: Archie Still Needs A New Home! [VIDEO]

The last time we saw Archie was back in February, when Humane Society of Indianapolis brought him by Radio Now to help Archie find a brand new home! Well since that time, Archie is still available and he joined us in studio once again. See the video above.
Now for those who don’t know, Archie is a neutered 8-year old shelter dog and he can be adopted for a $235 fee!
He’s the kind of dog who loves to go for a walk around the neighborhood or take a hike through the woods, but he’s also okay just hanging out around the house with you. He is a very affectionate dog who will want to spend a lot of time with you and he loves to play with toys, especially soft, squeaky ones
Plus, he loves to follow his nose, and he would enjoy going on daily walks to explore!
Archie is looking for a home without other dogs, but IndyHumane staff can schedule an introduction if you have children in the home.
To learn more about Archie and Indianapolis Humane Society, watch the video above and to learn even more about Archie click here.