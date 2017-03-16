Top Ten Most Stressful Events You Will Experience In Life

I constantly stress about everything! I found this list of the 10 most stressful events and thankfully have only experienced 5 of them. Here are the most stressful life events, according to a new study.

1.The death of a spouse, relative, or friend.

2. Going to jail.

3. A natural disaster or a fire damaging your house.

4. Getting diagnosed with a serious illness.

5. Being fired.

6. Getting separated or divorced.

7. Being a victim of identity theft.

8. Unexpected money problems.

9. Starting a new job.

10 planning a wedding.

source: psysoc.org

