Top Ten Most Stressful Events You Will Experience In Life

I constantly stress about everything! I found this list of the 10 most stressful events and thankfully have only experienced 5 of them. Here are the most stressful life events, according to a new study.
1.The death of a spouse, relative, or friend.
2. Going to jail.
3. A natural disaster or a fire damaging your house.
4. Getting diagnosed with a serious illness.
5. Being fired.
6. Getting separated or divorced.
7. Being a victim of identity theft.
8. Unexpected money problems.
9. Starting a new job.
10 planning a wedding.
source: psysoc.org
