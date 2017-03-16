Snoop Dogg, Bow Wow, and POTUS Donald Trump Are Fighting On Twitter

President Trump called out Snoop Dogg over his music video that showed him pointing a gun at a clownish Trump impersonator. Trump said that if the person in clown face was President Obama, Mr. Dogg would be behind bars. He tweeted, “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!” Rapper Ice-T seemed to agree with Trump and said he thought doing the same thing to Obama would be worse. Senator Ted Cruz says whoever the president, it’s the same thing. Hours after President Trump criticized Snoop Dogg’s music video, in which a clown version of Trump gets shot, rapper-turned-actor Bow Wow threatened to ‘pimp’ First Lady Melania Trump. Bow Wow tweeted: “Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking blank about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.”Someone responded to Bow Wow and said: Bow Wow wants to kidnap, enslave, and force an immigrant woman into prostitution. Where’s the feminist uproar?

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: