The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Snoop Dogg, Bow Wow, and POTUS Donald Trump Are Fighting On Twitter

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

President Trump called out Snoop Dogg over his music video that showed him pointing a gun at a clownish Trump impersonator. Trump said that if the person in clown face was President Obama, Mr. Dogg would be behind bars. He tweeted, “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!” Rapper Ice-T seemed to agree with Trump and said he thought doing the same thing to Obama would be worse. Senator Ted Cruz says whoever the president, it’s the same thing. Hours after President Trump criticized Snoop Dogg’s music video, in which a clown version of Trump gets shot, rapper-turned-actor Bow Wow threatened to ‘pimp’ First Lady Melania Trump. Bow Wow tweeted: “Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking blank about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.”Someone responded to Bow Wow and said: Bow Wow wants to kidnap, enslave, and force an immigrant woman into prostitution. Where’s the feminist uproar?

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

donald trump , snoop dogg

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 6 days ago
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 4 weeks ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 1 month ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 1 month ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 2 months ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 4 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 4 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 4 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 4 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 4 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 4 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 5 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 5 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 5 months ago
Playlist