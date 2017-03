Yesterday morning, singer Rita Ora narrowly avoided being shot in a London drive-by. Rita Ora and her friends were walking past the Colville Gardens in uptown London. Moments later, heavy gunfire broke out in a spot she had just passed. A guy in a car had driven by a building and opened fire. Ora and her friends missed being right in the middle of it, by minutes. Police said no one was hurt in the shooting.

