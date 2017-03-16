The Joe and Alex Show
TAYLOR SWIFT ALERT: She Has Filed New Documents For…

Taylor Swift has filed documents to launch her own streaming service in the wake of her backlash against Apple Music and Spotify. The singer hit out at streaming services in 2015 for offering her music for free. Now she has apparently made moves to brand a website that will feature ‘non-downloadable multi-media content in the nature of audio recordings.’ TMZ reported that the website will be dubbed ‘Swifties’ and will launch a line of music products including guitars, picks, straps and drumsticks. It will also feature organized educational trips, online courses and retreats.

