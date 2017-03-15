Subway’s Jared Fogle Beat Up By Prison Inmate For Being Treated Like “God”

Disgraced Subway spokesman Jared Fogle is treated like royalty by fellow child molesters in prison and that’s why an inmate beat the crap out of him. The inmate who attacked Jared last year in a Colorado prison wrote a letter and said Jared was disgustingly revered as an almighty figure among pedophiles in prison. In the letter, the inmate says, “Jared is their hero and you would not believe how arrogant Jared was. He hired bodyguards and the other child molesters looked at him as if he was a god.” The inmate beat Jared up and ended up giving him a bloody nose, swollen face and scratches on his neck.

