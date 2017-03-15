The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Subway’s Jared Fogle Beat Up By Prison Inmate For Being Treated Like “God”

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Disgraced Subway spokesman Jared Fogle is treated like royalty by fellow child molesters in prison and that’s why an inmate beat the crap out of him. The inmate who attacked Jared last year in a Colorado prison wrote a letter and said Jared was disgustingly revered as an almighty figure among pedophiles in prison. In the letter, the inmate says, “Jared is their hero and you would not believe how arrogant Jared was. He hired bodyguards and the other child molesters looked at him as if he was a god.” The inmate beat Jared up and ended up giving him a bloody nose, swollen face and scratches on his neck.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 5 days ago
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 4 weeks ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 1 month ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 1 month ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 2 months ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 4 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 4 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 4 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 4 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 4 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 4 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 5 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 5 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 5 months ago
Playlist