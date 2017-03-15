The Joe and Alex Show
Adele Revealed She Is Banned From Tweeting When She’s Drunk

yoalexrapz
Adele is barred from using her Twitter account without approval from her management team. But she revealed she has a secret account. The “Hello” singer revealed during a show in Brisbane, Australia, that she keeps a secret social media account. Adele told fans, “I was looking on Twitter last night. They don’t know I have a secret account. Well obviously they do now because I said that. By ‘they’ I mean my management. “I’m not allowed access to my own Twitter because I’m quite mouthy and I say the wrong thing a lot of the time. So they took that privilege away from me.”

Playlist