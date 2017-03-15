Adele Revealed She Is Banned From Tweeting When She’s Drunk

Adele is barred from using her Twitter account without approval from her management team. But she revealed she has a secret account. The “Hello” singer revealed during a show in Brisbane, Australia, that she keeps a secret social media account. Adele told fans, “I was looking on Twitter last night. They don’t know I have a secret account. Well obviously they do now because I said that. By ‘they’ I mean my management. “I’m not allowed access to my own Twitter because I’m quite mouthy and I say the wrong thing a lot of the time. So they took that privilege away from me.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: