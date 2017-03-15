Dummy of the Day
Dummy of The Day 3/15/17 Substitute Teacher Shows Up To School Drunk With Boxed Wine In Her Purse

joepesh
Why did this never happen when I was in School? A 52 year old substitute teacher named Judith was filling in at a high school in South Carolina on Friday. And school administrators had to remove her from class after she got so drunk, she puked on the floor in front of all her students. When The Cop checked her purse he found boxed wine inside.  Click here for the video

