Jennifer Lopez And A-Rod Have “Been Dating Secretly For Months”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been enjoying a romantic trip to the Bahamas. J-Lo gave the biggest hint yet about her new romance on Sunday as she posted a selfie with the baseball star. She shared a grainy Instagram photo that seemed to show the 41-year-old athlete nuzzling into her ear, but then she quickly deleted it. A source says, ‘It’s early days, but Jennifer and Alex are really into each other.’ The couple have reportedly been quietly dating for a few months, but sources say that A-Rod has held a flame for JLo for a long time. The insider added, ‘She’s his dream girl.’

