The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Jennifer Lopez And A-Rod Have “Been Dating Secretly For Months”

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been enjoying a romantic trip to the Bahamas. J-Lo gave the biggest hint yet about her new romance on Sunday as she posted a selfie with the baseball star. She shared a grainy Instagram photo that seemed to show the 41-year-old athlete nuzzling into her ear, but then she quickly deleted it. A source says, ‘It’s early days, but Jennifer and Alex are really into each other.’ The couple have reportedly been quietly dating for a few months, but sources say that A-Rod has held a flame for JLo for a long time. The insider added, ‘She’s his dream girl.’

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 5 days ago
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 4 weeks ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 1 month ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 1 month ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 2 months ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 4 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 4 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 4 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 4 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 4 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 4 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 4 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 5 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 5 months ago
Playlist