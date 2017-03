Tabloid Trash…or real? Kim Kardashian and Kayne West are apparently fighting constantly and she’s miserable. Sources say the reality star is absolutely miserable and would like nothing more than to turn the marriage around, but at this point it seems like she is just hopeless. The sources add Kim and the rapper are constantly fighting behind closed doors, and she just seems tired of playing this charade with him.

