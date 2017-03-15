Should Joe Tell His Friend That His Wife Is Divorcing Him?

Earlier today on The Joe And Alex Show for #JoeWantsToKnow we talked about how a friend of mine is about to be hit with a divorce from his wife. He doesn’t know yet, but I do because his wife who happens to also be my friend told my wife this past weekend. I feel like as a friend I should give him a heads up so he’s not blindsided by this. What would you do if you were in my position?

