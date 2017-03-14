Dummy of The Day 3/14/17 – The “Hell” Challenge

The ‘HELL CHALLENGE’ is teens trying to make their parents mad. Teens ask their parents if “HELL” is a curse word and the proceed to use it in a text or video conversation to try and get them upset. The kids below are asking for an Ass Whooping!

IM SCARED FOR MY LIFE RN 😭 #hellchallenge pic.twitter.com/i0WrbRYpEp — lil jerm (@Jvstjeremy) March 8, 2017

I tried y'all but you know my dad's a clown😂😂 #hellchallenge pic.twitter.com/DmzfvQU4s4 — vanessa herndon (@nessa2love) March 10, 2017

So my sister did the #hellchallenge to my mom 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/FNlWaH2u3g — chrys (@chrystajanae) March 9, 2017

source: Buzzfeed

