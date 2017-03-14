Dummy of The Day 3/14/17 – The “Hell” Challenge

The ‘HELL CHALLENGE’ is teens trying to make their parents mad. Teens ask their parents if “HELL” is a curse word and the proceed to use it in a text or video conversation to try and get them upset. The kids below are asking for an Ass Whooping!
source: Buzzfeed
