Is Justin Bieber Crushing On Sevyn Streeter?

Justin Bieber must not have gotten the memo that Instagram is not the place to start a convo with your crush.
On Sunday, the singer not only took the time out to watch Sevyn Streeter‘s Instagram Live video, but he left a flirty comment, leading people to believe that he’s totally crushing on the songwriter. Bieber repeatedly complimented Sevyn in the comment section of her video saying things like, “Hey hottie.” See below.
This isn’t the first time JB has openly flirted on the ‘gram. Just last week, he wrote “Ur so pretty” on one of Sofia Richie‘s pics.
In the words of Rae Sremmurd, he ain’t got no type — bad women is the only thing that he likes.
#JustinDeactivatedParty: The Internet Reacts To Justin Bieber Deleting His Instagram Account
10 photos Launch gallery
#JustinDeactivatedParty: The Internet Reacts To Justin Bieber Deleting His Instagram Account
1. Funny, but true.1 of 10
2. Life moves pretty fast.2 of 10
3. Kylie Jenner jokingly chimed in.3 of 10
4. Fans are fed up.4 of 10
5. Some followers wanted more from the Biebs.5 of 10
6. If asked what you did this summer, just say there were lots of parties.6 of 10
7. Perspective.7 of 10
8. When you realize that Justin hates his fans, cancels shows, and now he expects everyone to feel sorry for him.8 of 10
9. One fan joked, "When people say Selena Gomez has no effect on people."9 of 10
10. Questions that need answers.10 of 10
comments – Add Yours