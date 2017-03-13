Billy Ray Cyrus On Miley’s…Marriage? “I’m So Happy You’re Happy”

No. Miley Cyrus and fiancé Liam Hemsworth did NOT get married. Her dad Billy Ray Cyrus had drawn speculation that his daughter and the actor had secretly wed after he posted on Instagram a photo of a video camcorder showing a smiling Miley wearing a boho-style lace white top or dress.Billy Ray wrote next to the snap, “I’m so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus.” After receiving a slew of comments from fans speculating Miley had gotten married, Billy Ray posted the same photo Saturday, writing, “Whoa! Don’t jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy.”
