The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Billy Ray Cyrus On Miley’s…Marriage? “I’m So Happy You’re Happy”

2 hours ago

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

No.  Miley Cyrus and fiancé Liam Hemsworth did NOT get married. Her dad Billy Ray Cyrus had drawn speculation that his daughter and the actor had secretly wed after he posted on Instagram a photo of a video camcorder showing a smiling Miley wearing a boho-style lace white top or dress.Billy Ray wrote next to the snap, “I’m so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus.” After receiving a slew of comments from fans speculating Miley had gotten married, Billy Ray posted the same photo Saturday, writing, “Whoa! Don’t jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy.”

Whoa! Don’t jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy

A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on Mar 11, 2017 at 9:22am PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 3 days ago
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 4 weeks ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 1 month ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 1 month ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 2 months ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 4 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 4 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 4 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 4 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 4 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 4 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 4 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 4 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 5 months ago
Playlist