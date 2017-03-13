The Garbage
Disney Now Taking Precautions To Prevent Breakdowns From Young Stars

2 hours ago

yoalexrapz
Disney is now offering “life skills” and “healthy living” classes to their up-and-coming stars to help them cope with fame. Disney Channel is hoping to give their new talent a glimpse into their responsibilities and how their lives will change in a half-day session called Talent 101. The studio is holding the classes in an attempt to prevent its teen talents from blossoming into badly behaved youth after vets like Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and Demi Lovato suffered meltdowns.

