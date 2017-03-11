Entertainment News
Jay Z And Beyoncé Rumored To Be Opening A Restaurant

9 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Jay Z and Beyoncé are said to be opening up a restaurant!

The couple have been renting a home in Los Angeles for a year and Blue already attends an elite kindergarten out there, so it only makes sense that they solidify a business in the city of stars.

According to Love B. Scott, they’ve kept most of the details under wraps, but what we do know is that the shuttered Cat and Fiddle location on Sunset Blvd is being re-developed into Bey & Jay’s culinary vision. The original 1920s building is a Spanish-style stone complex built around a large courtyard, but it’s unclear how much of if they’re keeping.

Jay Z already owns the 40/40 Club in Manhattan which has been up and running for 14 years. And while this would be the first brick and mortar establishment for Bey, we have a feeling it’d be an instant success.

In other Carter business news, it was announced this week that Jay Z is starting a venture capitalist company to help small businesses.

