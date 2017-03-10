James Blunt Says Ed Sheeran Lied About Princess Beatrice: ‘He Must Be Desperate…He’s Trying To Sell Records’

James Blunt is calling out Ed Sheeran. He revealed the truth behind the story Ed told a few months ago about Princess Beatrice cutting Ed Sheeran’s face open.

He claims he is a liar according to the Sun. See his comments below:

Blunt said, “Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself. We made a fancy story up, people fell for it. It was very embarrassing. All of it was made up.

Blunt went on to say, “Apart from the actual scar. It’s bizarre that people fell for it. I blame him. He must be desperate, he’s trying to sell records.

