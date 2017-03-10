The Garbage
Khloe Kardashian Introduced New Boo To Lamar Odom: Elbows Were Thrown

53 mins ago

yoalexrapz
Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom and her current boyfriend Tristan Thompson had to be physically separated after they met. Sources say the reality star arranged for the guys to meet at her home because she wants to stay on good terms with Lamar… and she thought he and Tristan would keep things civilized. But the two went at it and Lamar’s friends had to separate the two. The sources add Khloe now realizes they can’t be in the same room ever again.

