The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Nicki Minaj Finally Responds To Remy Ma And We Aren’t Impressed

55 mins ago

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Remy Ma still wins. Just when we were about to lose all hope that Nicki would ever respond to Remy Ma last night she released not one response track, but three. She recruited Drake and Lil Wayne to rap with her on “No Frauds” which is the highest selling song of the three right now. It’s currently #3 on iTunes. Here’s a few lines from it: “You can’t be Pablo if your work ain’t sellin’ / What the f— is this b inhalin’? / Tried to drop ‘Another One,’ you was itchin’ to scrap / You exposed your ghostwriter / Now you wish it was scrapped.”
She had a COUPLE solid bars but honestly the whole thing was disappointing. PLUS she had to recruit two artists to help her on the track when Remy did 7 WHOLE MINUTES on her own? That’s a bad look for Barbie. What do you think? Who won this fight?

 

👑

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 10, 2017 at 12:18am PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 3 weeks ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 1 month ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 1 month ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 1 month ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 4 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 4 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 4 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 4 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 4 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 4 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 4 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 4 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 5 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 5 months ago
Playlist