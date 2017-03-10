Nicki Minaj Finally Responds To Remy Ma And We Aren’t Impressed

Remy Ma still wins. Just when we were about to lose all hope that Nicki would ever respond to Remy Ma last night she released not one response track, but three. She recruited Drake and Lil Wayne to rap with her on “No Frauds” which is the highest selling song of the three right now. It’s currently #3 on iTunes. Here’s a few lines from it: “You can’t be Pablo if your work ain’t sellin’ / What the f— is this b inhalin’? / Tried to drop ‘Another One,’ you was itchin’ to scrap / You exposed your ghostwriter / Now you wish it was scrapped.”

She had a COUPLE solid bars but honestly the whole thing was disappointing. PLUS she had to recruit two artists to help her on the track when Remy did 7 WHOLE MINUTES on her own? That’s a bad look for Barbie. What do you think? Who won this fight?

