Dummy of The Day 3/10/17

1 hour ago

joepesh
Baseball in a Glove

Source: Ryan McVay / Getty


An umpire was arrested after he was caught officiating an Alabama high school baseball game drunk. Cops were called after the coach’s smelled alcohol on the guy and he was arrested with one inning left to play. The umpire was at the field a few hours before the game, but nobody saw him drink. He was charged with public intoxication.

 

young man asleep on a table while holding an empty beer bottle

Source: George Doyle / Getty

A man from New Jersey was arrested in Florida after flipping over a golf cart while chasing a rooster. Witnesses said the guy was on a mission to run over the rooster. He ended up flipping the cart and ejected himself and two friends from it. The rooster jumped on a sidewalk and was not hurt. The man was charged with DUI with property damage.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 15, 2015

Source: James Devaney / Getty


A 74 year old man named Carl like many of his fellow American dislikes “Kim Kardashian and people like her.” This fact emerged yesterday after Carl was arrested for destroying six copies of “Selfish,” Kardashian’s book of selfies, at a Barnes & Noble. Carl turned himself in on an arrest warrant charging him with vandalism for allegedly pouring a red liquid over the books last October. Carl left a typed note for Barnes and Noble stating his dislike for Kim Kardashian and people like her.

 

