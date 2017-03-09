Buster’s Dog House: Help Espresso Bean Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

Buster
Buster's Dog House: Help Espresso Bean Find A New Home!

2 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Espresso Bean find a brand new home!

At 2 years old, Espresso Bean is a female, spayed shelter dog and can be adopted for a $235 fee!

Espresso Bean is a fun pup, but she’s a little shy. She really wants to come out of her shell, but she needs your help!

With a kind, quiet, and patient new family, she’ll feel like she can conquer the world. She’s ready to learn and grow with you! Espresso Bean is a sweet, sensitive girl who enjoys being held in a lap.

She is looking for a patient, committed adopter who can help her build confidence and would prefer a quieter home without small children, but staff can set up an introduction if you have older children in the home.

Learn more about Espresso Bean here and watch the video above!

Meet Espresso Bean From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

Meet Espresso Bean From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

Meet Espresso Bean From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

