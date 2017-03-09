The Garbage
If JLO And Ben Affleck Aren’t Together…Who Are They With?

4 hours ago

yoalexrapz
Earlier this week we THOUGHT Ben Affleck and JLO were seeing each other again. But it ACTUALLY looks like Former NY Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have been seeing each other for four months. A source says they see each other a few times a month but do not live together. Alex was recently spotted backstage at one of JLO’s concerts at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, where she has a residency.

A bunch of people are saying Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have put their divorce on hold and are working on saving their marriage. Sources say the actress was going to file for divorce a month ago but decided to put it on hold to give the actor another chance. The sources add that they really love each other and love their kids so they want to work it out. BUT WAIT…Another insider said, “Nothing has changed. They are not back together. They are co-parenting. The most important thing in all of this are their kids.”

