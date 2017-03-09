Dr. Drew: George Michael Dying Of Natural Causes Is BS

Dr. Drew believes George Michael didn’t die of natural causes. The TV Doc says the coroner’s report is inaccurate because there are too many signs that point to drug use as contributing factors to George’s health problems. Dr. Drew said, “That’s factually not consistent with what the pathologist reported which is that he had a congestive heart myopathy, which is an intrinsic disease of the muscle that a 53-year-old man should not have. That is not a natural thing.” Dr. Drew believes George died from a “natural history” of heart disease, which is not the same thing as dying of natural causes.

