The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Dr. Drew: George Michael Dying Of Natural Causes Is BS

4 hours ago

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Dr. Drew believes George Michael didn’t die of natural causes. The TV Doc says the coroner’s report is inaccurate because there are too many signs that point to drug use as contributing factors to George’s health problems. Dr. Drew said, “That’s factually not consistent with what the pathologist reported which is that he had a congestive heart myopathy, which is an intrinsic disease of the muscle that a 53-year-old man should not have. That is not a natural thing.” Dr. Drew believes George died from a “natural history” of heart disease, which is not the same thing as dying of natural causes.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 3 weeks ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 1 month ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 1 month ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 1 month ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 4 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 4 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 4 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 4 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 4 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 4 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 4 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 4 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 5 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 5 months ago
Playlist