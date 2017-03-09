WATCH: ‘The Fate of the Furious’ New Trailer Gives Us Some Heated Dom & Letty Action! [VIDEO]

The new trailer for The Fate of the Furious has been unveiled and it still has our mouths watering for more because this time we get a little more back story on how Dom (Vin Diesel) hooks up with Cipher (Charlize Theron) and betrays his family.

Based on the trailer above, it looks like Dom and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) are on their honeymoon, while the team is off doing their own thing, then comes along Cipher causing trouble. Plus, there is this real cool scene at the end where Letty challenges Dom say he won’t shoot her because he loves her!

Not to mention, plenty of car flying all over the place and explosions, it’s intense.

However, don’t take my word for it, check out the new trailer for The Fate of the Furious above and remember it hits theaters April 14, 2017.