Nick Viall Overheard Saying He Never Had Sex With Raven Gates

4 hours ago

According to a woman who sat down next to Nick Viall in an LA restaurant, she overheard him tell Bachelor In Paradise star Jared Haibon that he never had sex with Raven Bates during their fantasy suite date a few days ago. This insider info comes from Reality Steve. Reality Steve is a guy who has a huge following and website primarily known for giving spoilers for every episode in the Bachelor franchise. Besides spoilers though, he also has a knack for getting inside information about each episode, and lets people know the things that didn’t make the edit in each episode. He recently shared an email he received from a woman who overheard Nick blabbing over lunch about the last episode and how he supposedly gave Raven her first Big O. Here’s the main part of that email: I heard Jared ask Nick about the overnight date with Raven that aired last Monday. Nick said to Jared “I mean she’s a cool girl, it wasn’t as much as was brought on, we never had sex.” So that pretty much means that SHOCKER: that whole orgasm story line was completely fabricated for the entertainment of reality television. Click HERE to read the full email!

