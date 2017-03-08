Beyonce’s Beyhive Fans Comes For Emma Watson And She Claps Back With Receipts?

Everyone knows that when you come for Beyoncé, the Beyhive will attack in full force.

Emma Watson must not have gotten the memo when she did an interview with Wonderland Magazine back in 2014 and commented on Bey’s self titled visual album. She said, “As I was watching [the videos] I felt very conflicted, I felt her message felt very conflicted in the sense that on the one hand she is putting herself in a category of a feminist, but then the camera, it felt very male, such a male voyeuristic experience of her.”

After Watson’s recent Vanity Fair shoot in which she posed in a see-through bolero, the hive came for her, calling her a hypocrite and claiming the photo was not in line with her feminist philosophy because of the amount of skin showing. The actress defended herself against naysayers with receipts from the Wonderland interview and posted it on Twitter.

This is the part of my 2014 interview with Tavi where we talked about Beyoncé. My words are in bold. pic.twitter.com/Y8vumOeyDT — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 7, 2017

In the full article, Watson praised the singer for “doing it for herself and the control that she has” and says she believes Bey was “making her sexuality empowering because it is her choice.” She continued, “Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality. I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it.”

Do you think the Beyhive is buying it?