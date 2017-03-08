Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Beyonce’s Beyhive Fans Comes For Emma Watson And She Claps Back With Receipts?

See what the actress had to say.

8 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Premiere - London

Source: Mark Cuthbert / Getty

Everyone knows that when you come for Beyoncé, the Beyhive will attack in full force.

Emma Watson must not have gotten the memo when she did an interview with Wonderland Magazine back in 2014 and commented on Bey’s self titled visual album. She said, “As I was watching [the videos] I felt very conflicted, I felt her message felt very conflicted in the sense that on the one hand she is putting herself in a category of a feminist, but then the camera, it felt very male, such a male voyeuristic experience of her.”

After Watson’s recent Vanity Fair shoot in which she posed in a see-through bolero, the hive came for her, calling her a hypocrite and claiming the photo was not in line with her feminist philosophy because of the amount of skin showing. The actress defended herself against naysayers with receipts from the Wonderland interview and posted it on Twitter.

In the full article, Watson praised the singer for “doing it for herself and the control that she has” and says she believes Bey was “making her sexuality empowering because it is her choice.” She continued, “Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality. I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it.”

Do you think the Beyhive is buying it?

50 Of The Best Tumblr Pics King Bey Shared In 2014 So Far (PHOTOS)

50 photos Launch gallery

50 Of The Best Tumblr Pics King Bey Shared In 2014 So Far (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 50 Of The Best Tumblr Pics King Bey Shared In 2014 So Far (PHOTOS)

50 Of The Best Tumblr Pics King Bey Shared In 2014 So Far (PHOTOS)

BeyHive , beyonce , emma watson , Feminism , Sexuality , twitter , wonderland

comments – Add Yours
Latest
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 3 weeks ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 1 month ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 1 month ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 1 month ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 4 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 4 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 4 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 4 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 4 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 4 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 4 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 4 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 5 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 5 months ago
Playlist