Ed Sheeran Is Coming To Indy, Slept With Taylor Swift’s Friends & Starting Boy Band

Ed Sheeran admitted to Rolling Stone that he hooked up with some of Taylor Swift’s famous friends while on tour with Taylor in 2011. He said, “Taylor’s world is celebrity. I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy. I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, ‘How the blank did that happen?'” Ed also revealed that he is currently working on finding members for a “Superpop” boy band. He’s auditioning members and has written lots of songs for the group. He said the songs are really, really decent but credible. His plan is to put three or four members together and take them on a stadium tour with him.

He also announced a North American tour today! Ed will be in Indy at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday September 8th. Tickets go on sale Friday March 17th at 10am and you can win tickets all next week on Radio Now with #TicketTag at 8:30am and 5:30pm!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: