Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels went on “The Wendy Williams Show” and confirmed what Remy Ma suggested in her diss track, that he co-wrote all of Nicki’s rhymes. Safaree said, “It was a collaborative effort. She doesn’t sit there and do absolutely nothing, but I definitely was a helping force in everything that had to do with creating music.”

Watch the full interview below!



Also On RadioNOW 100.9: